Christian Atsu’s Body Flown Home to Ghana

By
Joseph Obisesan
Credit | Twitter (ghanafaofficial)

The body of Christian Atsu, who was found dead among the rubble of his apartment building following the devastating Earthquake in Turkey, has been flown to his home country of Ghana.

Atsu’s body was found on Saturday after days rescue efforts commenced soon after the quakes which reportedly has claimed over 14,000 lives.

The remains will travel on a Turkish Airlines aircraft with his family and Ghana’s ambassador to Turkey, and will land in Accra, Ghana’s capital, on Sunday at 7:40 p.m., according to the nation’s foreign ministry.

Family members including Atsu’s twin sister and elder brother, were there when his body was found at the scene, the ministry reported on Saturday.

