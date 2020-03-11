Chineme Martins: NPFL Matches will Go On As Planned this Season – LMC

The League Management Company insists NPFL matches, this season, will go on in spite of a directive from the NFF declaring “no further match be played except there is full compliment of the medical equipment and personnel as provided in the NFF Club Licensing Regulations.”

In a statement released by the LMC quoting its Chairman, Shehu Dikko said the directive for the suspension of NPFL matches for the remainder of the season is “unambiguous”.

Dikko clarified that the latest decision by the NFF on the adherence to its regulation only requires Match Commissioners to strictly enforce the provisions.

The NPFL was thrown into mourning on Sunday after Nasarawa United player Martins Chineme collapsed on the pitch and died.

Martins’ death has been attributed to negligence and incompetence following reports that the stadium ambulance was not in working conditions and the medics incapable of administering proper CPR (resuscitation) on the player.

Following the tragedy, in a series of tweets the Football Federation stated that:

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) regrets the incidence in Lafia involving a player of Nasarawa United and further condole the immediate family of the late player and the football Stakeholders at large.

The NFF has in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports engaged the LMC and reviewed the situation. As an immediate first step, it has directed that no further match be played except there is full compliment of the medical equipments and personnel as provided in the NFF Club Licensing Regulations.

All Match Commissioners and the host FA are to ensure they inspect all the facilities including carrying out test runs before giving go-ahead for any match to be played. [sic]

On Wednesday, a rescheduled NPFL match between Rangers FC and Katsina United is expected to hold.