Chikwelu Opens Goal Account for CFF Madrid in Win Over Athletic Bilbao

Organisers of the Spanish men’s top flight, LaLiga, have celebrated midfielder Rita Chikwelu, who scored her first goal for Madrid CFF in their 4-1 home win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

The former Super Falcons captain who moved to Madrid CFF last week was handed her first start for the club and she didn’t disappoint, leading the team to an emphatic victory over Athletic Club.

Chikwelu was afforded her second appearance for Madrid Ladies and doubled her team’s lead in the eight minute after Brazilian defender Antonia had shot them ahead in the 5th minute.

The win was Madrid’s first win since 29 September 2019, after going 11 straight games without a win.

Reacting to Chikwelu’s goal, LaLiga wrote on their verified Twitter handle:

@Laliga– “Super Falcons international Rita Chikwelu scored her first goal for Madrid!”

Madrid Ladies are now 12th on 15 points in the 16-team league table.

Chikwelu played for FC United in Finland from 2006 to 2009 and was top scorer of Finnish women’s league NaistenLiiga in 2009 with 22 goals.

She spent seven seasons with Umeå IK from 2010 to 2016, but left upon the club’s relegation and joined Kristianstads DFF on a two-year contract.