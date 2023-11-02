Players AbroadWorld Football Chidozie Awaziem Nominated For Club POTM By Joseph Obisesan - November 2, 2023 0 72 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Chidozie Awaziem during the Liga Portugal match between Boavista and SL Benfica at Estadio do Bessa XXI. (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem is in the running for the Player of the Month award at Boavista. This nomination comes in recognition of his impressive performances during the month of October. Awaziem, who has made nine appearances for Boavista in the league this season, has been nominated alongside midfielder Sebastian Perez and striker Robert Bozenik. The award winner will be determined through a voting process. Boavista currently occupy the sixth position in the Portugal Liga table, and they will be hoping for more stellar performances from Awaziem as they continue their league campaign.