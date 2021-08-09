Chidera Ejuke’s brilliance fails to lift CSKA Moscow in derby Defeat

Chidera Ejuke opened his goal account for the 2021 Russia Premier League season but CSKA Moscow lost 2-1 to Dynamo Moscow.

Ejuke scored with one of only two of his shots in the entire game. He found the back of the net in the 8th minute for his first goal of the season.

Last season the Wide attacker scored five times in 25 league matches in his debut season in the PL.

He was CSKA Moscow’s northern star on Sunday in the derby, packing the stats sheet, but it would it backfire.

The visitors held on to their lead until the 58th minute when Daniil Fomin converted from the spot after Jaka Bijol’s tackle on an opponent in the box.

Dynamo Moscow were buoyed and grew in confidence as they shot forward in waves of attack.

Finally it would pay off and they turned it around completely. Fomin once again the hero, this time he scored from open play to secure all three points.

CSKA dropped to 10th on the log with a single win from three round of games.