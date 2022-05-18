Chidera Ejuke waning influence at CSKA Moscow

It has been a little down time for Chidera Ejuke and CSKA Moscow as the side slumped to a third consecutive defeat ni the Russia Premier League last weekend.
Ejuke who last scored for the Moscow club in the derby against Dynamo Moscow last month, has gone on a three-game goal drought.
CSKA Moscow lost by a narrow margin on the road against Krasnodar, at the Krasnodar Stadium.
The match winner, Nikita Krivtsov’s 75th minute goal was assisted by Olakunle Olusegun for the latter’s second assist of the season in eight league appearances.
Eventually though, only one Nigeria will finish the game as Olusegun was replaced in stoppage time.
Victory in the encounter moved Krasnodar a place above CSKA Moscow in the standings and two points ahead with a game left.