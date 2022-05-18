Chidera Ejuke waning influence at CSKA Moscow

Chidera Ejuke in action during a Russian Football League match. (Photo by Vladimir Pesnya/Epsilon/Getty Images)

It has been a little down time for Chidera Ejuke and CSKA Moscow as the side slumped to a third consecutive defeat ni the Russia Premier League last weekend.

Ejuke who last scored for the Moscow club in the derby against Dynamo Moscow last month, has gone on a three-game goal drought.
CSKA Moscow lost by a narrow margin on the road against Krasnodar, at the Krasnodar Stadium.
The match winner, Nikita Krivtsov’s 75th minute goal was assisted by Olakunle Olusegun for the latter’s second assist of the season in eight league appearances.
Eventually though, only one Nigeria will finish the game as Olusegun was replaced in stoppage time.
Victory in the encounter moved Krasnodar a place above CSKA Moscow in the standings and two points ahead with a game left.

 

 

 

Moses quiet in Spartak Moscow clash with Champions Zenit

Victor Moses got a caution and played only Eighty-fi[ve minutes in Spartak Moscow’s 1-1 draw against crowned champions Zenit Saint-Petersburg.

Moses got his 23rd start for Spartak in the league this season, but the Nigerian has done much on a personal level.
The 31 year-old Winger has recorded only two goals and as many assists in 25 games this term.
He had no hand in his side’s opener though, Spartak Moscow’s top scorer Alexander Sobolev found the back of the net after a goalless first half.
But, Zenit got the equalizer late in stoppage time through Andrey Mostovoy (90+3′) and the result leaves Spartak Moscow in 10th spot.

