Chidera Ejuke Scores One, Assists Another in Heerenveen Win

Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke was the hero for his club SC Heerenveen in their Dutch Eredivisie clash with Twente on Saturday.

Ejuke continued his sterling form this season when he scored and provided an assist for to help his team to a 3-2 win at the De Groslch Veste, Enschede on Saturday night.

The SC Heerenveen attacker is one of the most exciting young players in the Dutch Eredivisie this season.

Hicham Faik gave SC Heerenveen the lead inside fourth minutes, before Nigerian doubled the advantage early in the second half.

Ejuke continued to terrorize the defense of the hosts, as he set up the third goal for Joey Veerman four minutes after an hour mark.

However Twente replied with two later goal to set up an interesting final minutes to the tie, but Ejuke and his teammates held on for a valuable three points.

The Nigerian has scored nine goals, notched ten assists this season and he’s currently sitting on top of the chat for the numbers of the dribble completed.