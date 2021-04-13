Chidera Ejuke Scores, gets Man of Match award in CSKA Moscow Win

CSKA Moscow striker Chidera Ejuke ended a run of 20 matches without a goal with a wonder strike in Monday’s 2-0 victory over FC Rotor Volgograd in a Russian Premier League.

Ejuke was yet to find the net under Ivica Olic’s tutelage in what is his first campaign at VEB Arena.

But in the 45th minute, Ejuke broke the deadlock with a long-range beauty after latching onto Arnor Sigurdsson’s pass from outside the goal area.

Чидера с наградой лучшему игроку матча #ЦСКАротор! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/0vGqVp13ZO — ПФК ЦСКА Москва (@pfc_cska) April 12, 2021

Ejuke was replaced in the 88th minute. He has now scored three league goals from 20 outings so far in the current season.