Chidera Ejuke MOTM Performance boosts CSKA Moscow European Ambition

Chidera Ejuke was the man of the match at the weekend when CSKA Moscow defeated FC Krasnodar 3-1 in the Russian Premier League.

Ejuke netted in the encounter, his 4th goal in 24 appearances for CSKA in the League this season.

The Red-Blues started the game brightly, albeit, they were stunned in the 26th minute by Viktor Claesson.

That lead lasted for just six minutes as Ejuke leveled matters for his side. With Alan Dzagoev navigating his way inside Krasnodar’s goal area.

He passed the ball to Ivan Oblyakov who in turn connected the Nigerian to slot the ball past Matvey Safonov.

Fyodor Chalov (56′) and Mario Fernandes (69′) completed the turn around and the win puts them on course for a European spot with one more round of games until the end of the current campaign.