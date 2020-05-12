Chidera Ejuke back in Action after being Named in Eredivisie Team of the Season

Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke has resumed training with his Dutch Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen for the first time since March.

Ejuke, 22, was among Heerenveen players that returned for sessions under strict social distancing measures at the Sportpark Skoatterwâld on Monday.

The former Gombe United player has not trained since early March following the coronavirus outbreak that has crippled sporting activities globally.

Ejuke was Heerenveen’s best player before the season was cancelled, notching ten goals and six assists in 29 games across all competitions.

His form in the 2019/20 campaign saw him make the Eredivisie team of the season along with Super Eagles new invitee Cyriel Dessers.

The skillful winger will hope to churn out more impressive performances when the new season resumes as he looks to earn a call-up to the Nigeria national team.