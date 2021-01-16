Chicago Fire’s Offor will battle Sunusi for goals in the MLS

Nigerian forward Chinonso Offor has secured a move from Riga FS in the Latvian top division to MLS side Chicago Fire.

Offor, 20, made the switch for a reported €760 to team up with the American side after spending two years in the Latvian Virsliga.

The Forward made 13 appearances last season and scored 6 goals for Riga FS.

His move from Latvia to the United States was concluded in November 2020, making him the first Nigerian to make a move to the MLS before Sunusi Ibrahim’s deal with Montreal Impact.

Football in the 26th season of the MLS kicks off mid-March and the Soldier Stadium outfit will be hoping for a better season than their 11th placed finish last season in the Eastern Conference.