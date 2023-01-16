Chelsea’s Money Bag Owners could tempt Napoli for Osimhen

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a deal for Victor Osimhen, but have not made any offer for the Napoli Forward.
Osimhen, 24, has two years left on his Napoli contract, is valued at €70.00m and has been the subject of interests from several clubs including Chelsea’s Premier League rivals, Manchester United.
On Monday news of the link filtered in from the transfer rumor mill over the overhaul ongoing at Stamford Bridge.
Per CFCPys via David Ornstein (The Athletic), Chelsea have shown interest in Vlahovic and Osimhen – Midfield is now priority after Mudryk. Chelsea see Kai Havertz as a number 10, not leading the line.
🚨 Chelsea have shown interest in Vlahovic and Osimhen – Midfield is now priority after Mudryk. (@David_Ornstein – The Athletic Football Podcast) #CFC pic.twitter.com/IiDLdrERjR
