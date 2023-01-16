Chelsea’s Money Bag Owners could tempt Napoli for Osimhen

Victor Osimhen. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a deal for Victor Osimhen, but have not made any offer for the Napoli Forward.

Osimhen, 24, has two years left on his Napoli contract, is valued at €70.00m and has been the subject of interests from several clubs including Chelsea’s Premier League rivals, Manchester United.

On Monday news of the link filtered in from the transfer rumor mill over the overhaul ongoing at Stamford Bridge.

Per CFCPys via David Ornstein (The Athletic), Chelsea have shown interest in Vlahovic and Osimhen – Midfield is now priority after Mudryk. Chelsea see Kai Havertz as a number 10, not leading the line.

The Two-time European champions, under the new Ownership, have been splurging the chase since their take over of the PL club.

On Sunday, they confirmed the signing of 22 year-old Mykhailo Mudryk for £88million from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Meanwhile, so far this season, Osimhen tops the goal scorer’s chat with 12 goals from 14 appearances.

On the other hand, Juventus forward, Dusan Vlahovic, 22, has scored only 1 goal in 5 Serie A games.

