Chelsea’s defeat to Brentford blows top four race open to London Rivals Arsenal, Tottenham even West Ham

By
Editor
-
0
125
Christian Eriksen and Hakim Ziyech during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brentford at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

The top four battle in the Premier League is heating up and it appears the race for third and fourth positions could go down the wire with Four London clubs all in contention.

Chelsea’s shocking 4-1 defeat at home to Brentford on Saturday may have jeopardized the chances of Thomas Tuchel’s men securing third place, conveniently.

That prospect opens up the chance of Arsenal staking a claim even though their points from the outstanding games aren’t guaranteed neither.
On Monday, the Gunners will test that arguement when they take a short trip to the Selhurst Park to face neighbors Crystal Palace.
Mikel Arteta will hope his players respond to Tottenham’s 5-1 whitewash of Newcastle yesterday which will see them return to fourth place.

 

 

Watford miss chance to sting Liverpool

 

Meanwhile at the bottom, another London club, Watford will be hoping for a change in fortunes following a 2-0 defeat to title chasing Liverpool.

Watford had Liverpool on the ropes in spells of the game but missed chances from Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr, Juraj Kucka and Cucho let the Reds off the hook in a game the Hornets could have easily picked up a point from.
Meanwhile, Watford Manager Roy Hodgson included just one of his three Nigerian options.
Emmanuel Dennis came off the bench for Cucho while Peter Etebo and William Troost-Ekong, both of whom played in Nigeria’s World Cup play-off games were not in the matchday squad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here