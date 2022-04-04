Chelsea’s defeat to Brentford blows top four race open to London Rivals Arsenal, Tottenham even West Ham

The top four battle in the Premier League is heating up and it appears the race for third and fourth positions could go down the wire with Four London clubs all in contention.
Chelsea’s shocking 4-1 defeat at home to Brentford on Saturday may have jeopardized the chances of Thomas Tuchel’s men securing third place, conveniently.
An honest assessment on #CheBre from the boss. ⤵️
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 2, 2022
That prospect opens up the chance of Arsenal staking a claim even though their points from the outstanding games aren’t guaranteed neither.
On Monday, the Gunners will test that arguement when they take a short trip to the Selhurst Park to face neighbors Crystal Palace.
Mikel Arteta will hope his players respond to Tottenham’s 5-1 whitewash of Newcastle yesterday which will see them return to fourth place.
