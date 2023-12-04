Players Abroad Chelsea Youngster Reveals Admiration For Super Eagles Legends By Joseph Obisesan - December 4, 2023 0 143 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Enzo Fernandez and Lesley Ugochukwu. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images) Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu has shared his admiration for Nigerian football legends John Obi Mikel and Austin Okocha. The talented midfielder revealed that he grew up inspired by the performances of Mikel and Okocha during their respective spells in English football. Austin Okocha, known for his dazzling skills and flair, played for Bolton Wanderers from 2002 to 2006, showcasing his football artistry in the Premier League. Following his departure, John Obi Mikel arrived at Chelsea from Lyn Oslo in 2006 and went on to become a key figure in the Blues’ midfield. “Most of the time when I saw him on television was the period with Mourinho,” Ugochukwu told the club’s website. “It was a great period. He was such an important player for Chelsea. And when you come from Nigeria, the names of Jay-Jay Okocha and Obi Mikel always come out.” “As a midfielder, what Mikel did for Chelsea inspired me a lot. He was calm. He had composure. He had self-confidence. That’s very important for a midfielder, to give confidence to your team.” “He was strong without the ball, aggressive. That’s the kind of player I like. I want to have great achievements like he did.” Lesley Ugochukwu, with Nigerian roots, expressed how these two iconic players influenced. Ugochukwu joined Chelsea from Rennes for a €27 million fee in August and has already made nine appearances in the Premier League for the London club.