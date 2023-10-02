AFCON 2019Players Abroad Chelsea wins at Fulham, Iwobi and Bassey gets Sub’s Role By Adebanjo - October 2, 2023 0 64 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Axel Disasi is challenged by Alex Iwobi during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Chelsea FC at Craven Cottage. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0 in their Premier League meeting at Craven Cottage on Monday night. Mykhailo Mudryk (18′) gave Chelsea the lead, for his first official goal since his move from Shakhtar Donetsk last season. A minute later, Armando Broja (19′) extended the lead and made the game comfortable for the visitors. Fulham coach, Marco Silva named Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi on the bench in the first half. After the restart, Iwobi was introduced, coming on in the 54th minute for his third league appearance in the colors of the Cottagers. Iwobi registered 2 shots and 3 attempted tackles, but fell short on his execution in front of goal – and is yet to register a league goal. His Compatriot, Bassey, did not get minutes off the bench.