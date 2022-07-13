Chelsea to sign AFCON Winner after Unveiling Raheem Sterling

Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place for €40m fee add-ons completed, bid accepted. Napoli are checking the documents then it will be official. 🚨🔵 #CFC

Koulibaly will sign long-term deal for €10m net salary per season. First centre back, signed. pic.twitter.com/Flr0XSN7wu

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022