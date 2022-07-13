Chelsea to sign AFCON Winner after Unveiling Raheem Sterling

English Premier League side Chelsea will continue their summer spending spree by adding Senegal CB Kalidou Koulibaly after the capture of England International Raheem Sterling.
Chelsea completed the signing of Raheem Sterling on Tuesday and announced the player’s deal in the USA where the first team is currently on Pre-season.
It's a Chelsea thing. ✌️#SterlingIsChelsea
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 13, 2022
According to the Italian Transfer source, Fabrizio Romano Chelsea’s new owners have wrapped another marquee signing by snapping up 2021 AFCON winner Koulibaly from Napoli.
Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place for €40m fee add-ons completed, bid accepted. Napoli are checking the documents then it will be official. 🚨🔵 #CFC
Koulibaly will sign long-term deal for €10m net salary per season. First centre back, signed.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022