Chelsea to sign AFCON Winner after Unveiling Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has joined Chelsea, the EPL club announced on Wednesday. Photo | Twitter (ChelseaFC)

English Premier League side Chelsea will continue their summer spending spree by adding Senegal CB Kalidou Koulibaly after the capture of England International Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea completed the signing of Raheem Sterling on Tuesday and announced the player’s deal in the USA where the first team is currently on Pre-season.

According to the Italian Transfer source, Fabrizio Romano Chelsea’s new owners have wrapped another marquee signing by snapping up 2021 AFCON winner Koulibaly from Napoli.

 

 

Koulibaly, 31, reportedly signed a five-year deal with the Blues and is set to leave Napoli after Eight seasons in Naples.

