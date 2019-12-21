Chelsea Target Maja Injured and ruled out of visit to Rennes

Striker Josh Maja will miss Girondins Bordeaux last game of the year due to fitness issues.

Maja was omitted from coach Paulo Sousa’s squad for the game against Rennes this weekend after he failed to recover from an adductor injury.

The injury is a setback for the Nigerian who has been linked with a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The former Sunderland youngster has featured in 16 games for Bordeaux in the league this season and scored 4 goals in his last four games for the team.

Bordeaux are seventh on the Ligue Un log with 26 points from 18 games.