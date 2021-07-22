Chelsea set to lose Ike Ugbo, Serie A and Jupiler League sides hover

Serie A side Bologna have turned their attention to signing Chelsea’s forward Ike Ugbo as the alternative to primary target Marko Arnautovic.

Ugbo is set to leave Chelsea and the deal could be permanent after several loan deals for the academy product.

Last season, he was on loan at Jupiler League side Cercle Brugge and is also, reportedly, on the radar of KRC Genk.

The 22 year-old is an emerging talent who hopes to find a more stable home and last season’s goal-return of 16 goals in 32 league appearances have not go unnoticed.

Chelsea could demand in excess of €5 million for the player, who is currently valued at €4.5 million.