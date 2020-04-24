Chelsea, Napoli set for Transfer Battle over Victor Osimhen

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for English Premier league giants Chelsea.

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the player’s progress and have watched him closer when they played against Lille OSC in UEFA Champions League game this season.

Osimhen, 21, has been in impressive form for Lille this campaign scoring 18 times and registering six assists in 38 appearances in all competitions, despite arriving the club last summer.

French paper Le 10 Sport, reported that Chelsea are ready to follow up their interest in the player submitting a bid in the region of 55 million pounds for the striker in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile Italian Serie A side, Napoli are also said to have joined the chase for his signature as they hope to start rebuilding the squad.

Osimhen who have attracted interest from top European clubs including Liverpool, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and FC Barcelona, is said to be Gennaro Gattuso’s first choice ahead of Paris Saint German forward Edison Cavani who’s available to join for free in the summer.

The striker has also scored four goals in eight appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria since making his debut in 2017.