Chelsea Fans Snub Mikel Obi in team of the Decade

Mikel Obi missed out on a place in the unofficial Chelsea team of the decade.
In a poll decided by Chelsea fans, Mikel, who was a key player in Chelsea’s most illustrious era was not considered worthy of a place in a Diamond Formation Midfield.
As revealed before Chelsea’s first League game of the year, former Ghana internationals Michael Essien, N’golo Kante and Frank Lampard were selected ahead of the Nigerian.
Chelsea Team of the Decade (by the Fans):
Petr Cech
Branislav Ivanovic
Gary Cahill
John Terry
Ashley Cole
Michael Essien
N’golo Kante
Frank Lampard
Willian
Eden Hazard
Didier Drogba
We’ve been discussing your Team of the Decade in today’s pre-match show on the Chelsea app! ⚽️ #BHACHE
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 1, 2020
Mikel made 242 appearances in all competitions within the period and won two EPL titles, the UEFA Champions League and Europa League titles among other things.