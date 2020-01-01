Chelsea Fans Snub Mikel Obi in team of the Decade

Mikel Obi missed out on a place in the unofficial Chelsea team of the decade.

In a poll decided by Chelsea fans, Mikel, who was a key player in Chelsea’s most illustrious era was not considered worthy of a place in a Diamond Formation Midfield.

As revealed before Chelsea’s first League game of the year, former Ghana internationals Michael Essien, N’golo Kante and Frank Lampard were selected ahead of the Nigerian.

Chelsea Team of the Decade (by the Fans):

Petr Cech

Branislav Ivanovic

Gary Cahill

John Terry

Ashley Cole

Michael Essien

N’golo Kante

Frank Lampard

Willian

Eden Hazard

Didier Drogba

We’ve been discussing your Team of the Decade in today’s pre-match show on the Chelsea app! ⚽️ #BHACHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 1, 2020

Mikel made 242 appearances in all competitions within the period and won two EPL titles, the UEFA Champions League and Europa League titles among other things.