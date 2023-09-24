Chelsea Falls at Stamford Bridge Again

Aston Villa secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.
It was a game in where Aston Villa defended diligently and capitalized on Chelsea’s wastefulness in front of goal.
The hosts had several chances in the second half, with Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson guilty of fluffing their opportunities to score.
However, Jackson, who has just one goal from his previous five matches, received his fifth yellow card of the season, leading to a suspension.
To compound Chelsea’s problems, Malo Gusto was shown a red card for a rash challenge, leaving the team with a man less for the rest of the game.
It was all the invitation Aston Villa, and they seized it, snatching the winner through Ollie Watkins, who raced down towards the opponent’s goal in a swift counter attacking play before smashing in a low shot from a tight angle.
The goal also marked Watkins’ first Premier League goal of the season, and it secured Unai Emery’s side their closest margin of victory this season.