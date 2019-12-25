Chelsea and Barcelona Target Osimhen staying Put at Lille OSC

French Ligue 1 side, Lille have declared that their Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, will not be sold whens in the January transfer window.

Osimhen, a summer arrival from Sporting Charleroi, hit the ground running for Les Dogues scoring 13 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions this season.

His brilliant form has seen him attract interest from a host of clubs including Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, the Nigerian is expected to remain in France till June.

“Lille have stated their intention to refuse all offers made for next month for their key players, Victor Osimhen and central defender Gabriel,” L’Équipe revealed.

“They are also unlikely to be any arrivals also in January but that depends on the fitness of Timothy Weah, which could see Lille tempted to land a backup to support Osimhen and Loic Remy.”

Osimhen still has four-and-a-half years left on a five-year deal he signed with Lille in 2019.