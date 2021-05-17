Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona : Historic UWCL win for Asisat Oshoala

Asisat Oshoala, Kheira Hamraoui and Melanie Serrano of FC Barcelona celebrate after victory in the UEFA Women's Champions League Final match against Chelsea FC at Gamla Ullevi on May 16, 2021 in Gothenburg, Sweden. (Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

Asisat Oshoala became the first African to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League title following FC Barcelona Femeni 4-0 trouncing of Chelsea, Sunday, in Sweden.

Barcelona were crowned European champions for only the first time in the Club’s history.

 

Goals from Melanie Leupolz (1′) (OG), Alexia Putellas (14′) (P), Aitana Bonmati (20′) and Caroline Graham Hansen (36′) completed a quick and dominant first half display.

 

Culés had lost in the final, two seasons ago, where Oshoala scored their first ever goal in the final, but the side fell 4-1 to Lyon.

 

Meanwhile, Sunday’s triumph means Nigeria is the only African Country to have won the UCL and UWCL.

 

This season Lluís Cortés’ side won the Primera División title going unbeaten in 26 games.

