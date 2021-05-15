Chelsea 0-1 Leicester : Iheanacho, Ndidi crowned FA Cup winners

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have been crowned the 2020-21 FA Cup winners following Leicester City’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

A second half goal by Youri Tielemans handed the Foxes their first ever FA Cup, while Iheanacho and Ndidi became the latest Nigerians to hoist the Cup.

Seven Nigerians prior have picked up winning medals of the oldest Cup competition. Daniel Amokachi, Celestine Babayaro, Kanu Nwankwo, John Utaka, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi were the previous winners.

Iheanacho and Ndidi also become only the second Nigerian teammates to win since Kanu & Utaka (Portsmouth).