Changes in Watford FA Cup squad could Favor Success, Dele-Bashiru

Watford assistant coach Craig Shakespeare has confirmed that there will be changes to the squad that will face Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup this weekend.

Nigerian duo Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru have struggled for game time this season, but Shakespeare confirmed that there will be changes in the team that beat Bournemouth last Sunday.

“With the amount of games we’ve had, some are running on empty,” said Shakespeare.

“We need to rest some of them and make sure they are okay as some have got a few knocks and bruises.

“Four or five have got knocks and they are being assessed. It was a recovery day [on Thursday] and we need to see who can train fully. The starting XI [from New Year’s Day] have been wrapped in cotton wool.” he said

While Success has made four appearances for the team, Dele-Bashiru has only played once this season.