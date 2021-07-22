Champions League Update: Heavy Loss for Galatasaray on Sekidika’s UCL debut

Jesse Sekidika played the entire duration in the first-leg UEFA Champions League second round qualifying match against PSV.

Sekidika made his UCL debut in Wednesday’s game but it ended in a crushing 5-1 defeat to PSV at the Philips Stadion.

Meanwhile, Noni Madueke was also suited on the night and he started, seeing 76 minutes of action.

The attacker provided an assist for PSV and Eran Zahavi’s second of the game.

Nigerian-born Arase inspires Rapid Wien to UCL win over Sparta Prague

Kevin Arase registered an assist as SK Rapid Wien edged Sparta Prague 2-1 in UEFA Champions League Qualifying.

Arase featured for 64 minutes before been replaced by Greek forward Taxiarchis Fountas.

The Austrian youth international, who was born in Benin City, inspired his side’s come back in the game.

Sparta Prague took an early lead through Ladislav Krejci II inside the opening three minutes of the encounter and they held on to win the half.

The 22 year-old Winger set up Christoph Knasmullner for the latter’s first (63′) and Knasmullner followed up just seven minutes later for his second.

Sparta Prague host the second leg on July 28 at the Stadion Letná.

Sad UCL night for Ogenyi Onazi and Zalgiris

Ogenyi Onazi’s Zalgiris side lost 2-0 to Hungarian outfit, Ferencvaros in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

Onazi put in a decent shift for his team, but the Midfielder couldn’t help them avoid the defeat.

Zalgiris will get the chance to make amends though, when they host the return leg on July 27 at the LFF Stadium Vilnius.

Olympiacos snatch narrow 1-0 win against Yusuf Lawal’s Neftci Baku

23 year-old forward Yusuf Lawal suffered Neftci Baku suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Olympiacos Piraeus in the Champions League qualifiers on Wednesday.

Mady Camara’s first half goal proved the winner, but his joy was short lived as he was shown a straight red just fourteen minutes later.

Neftci Baku were also reduced to 10 men, defender Mert Celik was given his marching orders in the 63rd minute.

The second leg of the qualifiers comes up on July 28.

Slovan Bratislava 0-0 Young Boys: Henty comes off the bench, no show for Rabiu in lull draw

Slovan Bratislava’s Ezekiel Henty and Rabiu Ibrahim welcomed Swiss side young Boys to the Tehelné pole on Wednesday night for the Champions League first-leg, second qualifying round.

While Henty was called off the bench, Rabiu did not taste action in the goalless affair.

The Slovak champions were held at home but stand the chance of progressing to the third qualifying round if they a win in Switzerland in six days.

Malmo FF 2-1 HJK: Bonke crown fine show with assist in UCL win

Malmo FF defeated HJK Helsinki 2-1 in their first-leg UEFA Champions League second qualifying round tie at the Eleda Stadion.

Antonio Colak (45+1′) and Anders Christiansen (75′) scored either side of Roope Riski’s goal (68′) to give the Swedes an advantage ahead of the return leg.

Malmo manager Jon Dahl Tomasson named a strong side including Nigerian midfielder Innocent Bonke.

Bonke played the entire duration of the encounter and provided the assist for his side’s first goal.

The return leg is scheduled for July 27 at the Bolt Arena.