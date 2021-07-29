Champions League: Onyedika fires FC Midtjylland into next qualifying round

Raphael Onyedika scored the winner for FC Midtjylland in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round against Celtic on Wednesday.

Midtjylland came from a goal down to defeat the Scottish side 2-1, Callum McGregor with the opener (48′) after a scoreless first half.

Awer Mabil levelled for the hosts to force the game into extra time after the second-leg ended 1-1; the first leg also ended 1-1.

Onyedika was a second half substitute and the 20 year-old proved crucial for Bo Henriksen’s men.

His goal came in the first half of extra time, played through on goal by Charles Rigon Matos, Onyedika coolly dispatched the ball to give FCM the lead and what proved to be the winner.

They took one step further to reaching the group stage of the UCL, but will face PSV Eindhoven in the Third qualifying round.

PSV qualified following a 7-2 aggregate win over Galatasaray. After a 5-1 first-leg victory, the Dutch side beat their hosts 2-1 in the second-leg, Noni Madueke one of the goal scorers.

The first-leg of the tie comes up on August 3 at the Philips Stadion, while the second-leg is scheduled for August 7 at the MCH Arena in Herning.