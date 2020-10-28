Champions League: Mohamed Salah Sinks Onyeka’s FC Midtjylland

Mohamed Salah sealed Liverpool’s hard fought victory over Frank Onyeka’s FC Midtjylland in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Salah scored from the penalty spot in additional time after Diogo Jota’s opener in what was a cagey affair at Anfield.

0 – Liverpool have failed to register a single first-half shot on target for the first time in 51 home games in all competitions, since October 2018 against Manchester City in the Premier League. Stalled. pic.twitter.com/D8ioUXAYNt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2020

The first half did not produce any goals but Referee Paweł Raczkowski had a busy opening 45 minutes issuing four yellow cards, including one for Onyeka.

Diogo broke the deadlock with an easy tap in (55′) and on 90+3′ Salah won a penalty and converted the kick for his 20th UCL goal since joining Liverpool in 2017.