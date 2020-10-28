Champions League: Mohamed Salah Sinks Onyeka’s FC Midtjylland

Liverpool's Japanese midfielder Takumi Minamino (C) vies with Midtjylland's Swedish midfielder Jens Cajuste (L) and Midtjylland's Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka (R) during the UEFA Champions league Group D football match between Liverpool and Midtjylland at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 27, 2020. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah sealed Liverpool’s hard fought victory over Frank Onyeka’s FC Midtjylland in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Salah scored from the penalty spot in additional time after Diogo Jota’s opener in what was a cagey affair at Anfield.

 

The first half did not produce any goals but Referee Paweł Raczkowski had a busy opening 45 minutes issuing four yellow cards, including one for Onyeka.

 

Diogo broke the deadlock with an easy tap in (55′) and on 90+3′ Salah won a penalty and converted the kick for his 20th UCL goal since joining Liverpool in 2017.

