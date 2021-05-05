Champions League : Chelsea Reach Final, knock out Real Madrid

Chelsea knocked out Real Madrid to reach their third UEFA Champions League final where they’ll now face Manchester City.

Goals from Timo Werner (28′) and Mason Mount (85′) eased Chelsea to a comfortable 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, after a 1-1 draw at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium last week.

N’Golo Kante and #UCL Man of the Match awards – the perfect pair. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/LFeXN6JcG5 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2021

The Blues reached their third Champions League final history on Wednesday night and will be hopeful of picking up their second Orejona.