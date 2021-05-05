Champions League : Chelsea Reach Final, knock out Real Madrid

Chelsea's Timo Werner is mobbed by teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League second leg semi-final football match against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea knocked out Real Madrid to reach their third UEFA Champions League final where they’ll now face Manchester City.

Goals from Timo Werner (28′) and Mason Mount (85′) eased Chelsea to a comfortable 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, after a 1-1 draw at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium last week.

 

The Blues reached their third Champions League final history on Wednesday night and will be hopeful of picking up their second Orejona.

