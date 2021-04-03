Champions League : Akpeyi sent off, Parker seals win for 10-Man Chiefs and keeps QF hopes Alive

Daniel Akpeyi was shown a straight red card in the CAF Champions League clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Wydad Casablanca on Saturday.

Chiefs were reduced to 10 men in the first half after their Nigerian goalkeeper handled the ball outside the box.

Akpeyi had made two appearances in the group stage of the competition before Saturday’s tie and had helped Gavin Hunt’s men with some stability in defence.

But a 41st minute gaffe by the 34 year-old, not for the first time this season, put the hosts on the back foot.

However, Bernard Parker’s goal (48′) stunned the visitors as they saw out the slim lead and picked their second win in the group.

WILL KAIZER CHIEFS PROGRESS TO THE NEXT ROUND

After five round of matches, Kaizer Chiefs have picked up 8 points, tied with second placed Horoya and need a win to stake a claim for a quarter final spot.

They next face Horoya in a winner takes all clash at the General Lansana Conté Stadium in Conakry on April 10.

The winner joins Wydad Casablanca who have booked their spot based on points available and with a game to spare.