Champions League: 10-man Malmo FF knock Rangers out, Bonke sees Red

Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo both returned to the starting line up for Rangers as Steven Gerrard hoped to book Rangers’ progress to the next round of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, but the script didn’t play out so.

Rangers were dumped out of the Champions League by 10-man Malmo after Innocent Bonke was shown a second yellow just before the break.

The Gers were ahead in the game Alfredo Morelos scoring in the 19th minute to tie the aggregate score at 2-2.

However Malmo responded in dramatic fashion, Antonio-Mirko Colak with a four-minute brace to turn the encounter entirely on its head and out of reach for Steven Gerrard’s men.

Both Balogun and Aribo would go on to play the entire duration of the game, but the outcome was certain.

Malmo will go on to face Hungarian champions Ludogorets in the final play-off round, while Rangers will go through the Europa League play-off round to continue their European campaign.