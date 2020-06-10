Champion Oshoala Back in Training with Barcelona

Barcelona Forward Asisat Oshoala says she’s happy to return to training with her teammates after a three-month break.

It will be recalled that the Spanish Primera Iberdrola was suspended back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged many countries of the world.

The campaign was later canceled and Barcelona was crowned champions; ending a five-year League title drought.

However, with the lockdown eased by the Spanish government in May, teams have now returned to training on Monday, but players are on individual session.

Oshoala who is excited to be back to business, shared photos of herself on her social media handle on Tuesday.

“Back to my happy place 😍🤗 ” she tweeted.

The 25-year-old who joined Barcelona Feminine in January 2019 has scored 36 in 36 games in all competitions for the club.

She netted 20 league goals in 19 matches last campaign and was named in the best XI of the season.