CF Montreal winger Sunusi joins Super Eagles camp for Mexico Friendly

CF Montreal forward Sunusi Ibrahim has got his first senior national team invitation for Nigeria and will be in contention to face Mexico in the July 4 international friendly.

Sunusi, 18, joined the MLS side from Nigeria’s second division club 36 Lions in January and has made six appearances so far this season.

The Winger becomes the latest addition to the squad after Tottenham Hotspur’s U23 Goalkeeper Joshua Oluwayemi got an invitation to join the team in the US.

On Thursday, the MLS club announced Sunusi’s invitation in a press release on its website:

CF Montréal forward Sunusi Ibrahim has been selected by Nigeria to take part in a friendly against Mexico, this Saturday, at the Memorial Coliseum, in Los Angeles.

The Super Eagles will continue their preparation for the 2022 African Nations Championship, while Mexico is completing its preparation for the Concacaf Gold Cup, which begins on July 10, in the United States.

In 2019, Ibrahim played three U23 Africa Cup of Nations matches with Nigeria, tallying one assist in 193 minutes of play.