Celtic 1-1 FC Midtjylland : Impressive show for Onyedika on UCL duty

FC Midtjylland held Celtic 1-1 in the first-leg second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Tuesday, at Celtic Park.

Both teams finished the game with 10 men, Referee Sandro Schärer sending off Celtic’s Nir Bitton after a second yellow card in the 44th minute before giving FCM’s Anders Dreyer (56′) his marching orders for a second booking.

Nigeria’s Raphael Onyedika played for 83 minutes, putting in a good shift until he was substituted.

It was Celtic that first found the back of the net, scoring through striker Liel Abada in the 39th minute.

However, the hosts will play with a man less, losing Britton just before the interval.

In the second half, Celtic still dominated in spite of the FCM’s numerical advantage and looked the more likely to score.

The pressure somewhat paid off and it saw Dreyer go into the Referee’s book for a second yellow and the Wide Attacker was sent off.

While it seemed the team’s were evenly matched at the moment, the visitors struck 10 minutes later.

Evander with the leveler and some hope for the Danish champions ahead of the second leg, which comes up July 28, at the MCH Arena.