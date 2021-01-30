CAS lifts Ahmad’s Suspension, Allows him Contest in CAF Presidential Election

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has suspended the 5-year ban imposed by the Adjudicatory Chamber of FIFA Ethics Committee on the embattled CAF President Mr. Ahmad.

CAS issued the order, Friday, lifting all restrictions and penalties against Mr. Ahmad to allow him contest in the March 12 CAF Presidential election.

However, the Arbitral Panel is yet to give a final judgment on the culpability of the Madagascan football Administrator with regards to the initial offences he was accused of by the FIFA committee.

In November 2020, Mr Ahmad was handed a ban from all football-related activities and fined CHF 200,000 for several breaches of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The decision at the time had meant that the 61 year-old could not apply for re-election as CAF President and may have damaged his chances in the future.

So far, the Review committee of FIFA has cleared four candidates – Mr. Augustin Senghor of Senegal, Mr. Jacques Anouma Cote D’ Ivoire, Mr. Ahmad Oul Yahya Morocco, and Mr. Patrice Tlopane Motsepe of South Africa – for the top job at CAF.

Mr. Ahmad will be required to wait for the committee to issue an eligibility verdict on his candidature.