CAR vs Nigeria: Good pitch, Three changes and Rehabilitation for Super Eagles

Ahead of the second leg World Cup qualifying match against the Central Africa Republic, the Nigeria head Coach Gernot Rohr analyzed his team’s chances.

Rohr also gave his verdict on the condition of the Stade Omnisport de Douala pitch and the changes in personnel for the game.

“We had a good training session. We know that the AFCON will give us wonderful infrastructure. So the pitch is nice, the Stadium is wonderful, perhaps it’ll be empty Tomorrow (Today), it is not a problem for us.

“We have to play our football and on this great pitch I think we can do it better than the other day.

“We have to do a result everybody knows that now it is necessary to do this victory, we didn’t do it the other day three days later we are here now we have the opportunity to make good rehabilitation, that’s why the team will not change so much we will change a little bit but not too much; bring in two or three fresh players into the team, but the collective will be very strong, I hope, and Tomorrow in this empty stadium we need also a good communication between us.”

“We are very confident that tomorrow will be a good game.”