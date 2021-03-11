Captain ‘fantastic’ Oladapo glad to lead Enyimba to victory in CAFCC Group Opener

Goal scorer Austin Oladapo says he’s glad to help the Enyimba start the CAF Confederation Cup Group phase campaign on a positive note.

Oladapo, who is the captain of the side, scored a powerful curler from the edge of the box in the win against Ahli Benghazi at Enyimba stadium, Wednesday.

The goal means Austin Oladapo has now scored in 5 of his last 5 Group stage/Knockout games in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In a chat with brila.net, the midfielder said he’s happy to lead the team to victory against the Libyans.

“Its always a privilege to lead the team, and I’m working hard to lead by example on and off the pitch.

“It was nice to score a goal and help the team to win important matches against a very difficult opponent.

“The game was a difficult because our opponents are very good as well, but then we enjoyed ourselves on the pitch and kudos to the whole squad today.”

He stressed further that the Aba Elephants will also go all out for maximum points against Orlando Pirates in their second group game.

“With this performance, the confidence is high and we want to continue winning matches and that’s the aim when we leave for South Africa to face Orlando Pirates.”