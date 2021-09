Former Real Madrid manager, Fabio Capello has praised Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen’s goalscoring qualities.

Capello urged the 22-year-old Nigerian hitman to continue to hon his abilities and keep the goals coming.

Osimhen is in the form of his life, scoring six goals in his last four games and Capello.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SSC Napoli (@officialsscnapoli)



The former Real Madrid Boss insists the Napoli striker should sharpen his game around the edges to help the team continue their flying start to this Serie A season.