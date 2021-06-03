Cameroon wants Revenge against Nigeria – Rohr

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr believes Cameroon will come out looking to avenge defeats suffered in recent meetings.

Nigeria have won two of the last three meetings against Cameroon, drawing one game in Yaounde.

The Eagles stopped the Indomitable Lions from reaching the World Cup in 2018 and knocked them out of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.

Speaking ahead of the back to back friendlies against the 5 times African champions on June 4 and June 8, Rohr sounded a warning of Cameroon’s determination.

“Good conditions for the game tomorrow night, we have Cameroon, one of the best teams in Africa. The three last games against Cameroon we put them out of the World Cup and the Afcon, so they’ll want to take revenge,” said the Super Eagles Manager on Thursday.

“But we want to also win the game, to test some players. A lot of the players are not here; more than 11 of them could not come, but it’s also the opportunity to see other players and give them the chance to play and to get the result I hope.”