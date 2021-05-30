Cameroon vs Nigeria double header International friendly set for June

Nigeria will now face Cameroon in a double header international friendly next month the Fédération Camerounaise de Football has revealed.

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions and the Super Eagles were scheduled to clash in a June 4 friendly at the Weiner Neustadt Stadium, but the sides will now return four days later for another installment in their heavyweight matchup.

The date and venue for the return fixture has been decided and FECAFOOT shared the information on its twitter handle, Sunday.

After the 24th meeting, June 8 at the Weiner Neustadt Stadium will see the sides return to action again.



The friendly will be a big test for Cameroon who have lost in recent games to Nigeria including a 3-2 round of 16 defeat at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

In the latest FIFA ranking released, Nigeria remain third best team on the continent and 32nd in the world.

Meanwhile, Cameroon sit five places behind the Eagles in 8th position on the continent and 55th in the world.