Cameroon Goalkeeper Onana Banned for Doping

Cameroon International Andre Onana has been handed a one-year ban by UEFA for a doping violation.

Onana, 24, self-administered a medication (Lasimac) that was found to contain a banned substance (Furosemide).

In a random out of competition doping test, carried out by UEFA officials, the Ajax goalkeeper’s urine test came back as positive for the substance.

Onana was banned from all football activities at club, national and international levels, it takes effect immediately.

His club, Ajax had registered the goalkeeper for the Europa League round of 32 campaign, but have announced that they’ll appeal the ban.

In a statement on the club’s website on Friday, Ajax explained how the Cameroonian ended up with the substance in his system and the decisions that’ll be taken.

Onana is Cameroon’s first choice goalkeeper and has earned 18 caps for the 5-time African Champions.

He was in goal at the 2019 African Cup of Nations round of 16 match against Nigeria.