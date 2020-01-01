Cameroon Goalie Onana Accuses Top European Clubs of Racism

Cameroon and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has accused European big sides of racism after he revealed a club would not sign him because he’s black.

Onana, 23, has been the first choice at Ajax for three seasons and was once sounded out by Manchester United.

In an interview the Cameroonian told Spanish media outlet Marca that:

‘It is not easy for a black goalkeeper to reach the top. They decided not to sign me because a black goalkeeper would be difficult for their followers.’

‘It wasn’t because they didn’t think I was good enough. I consider it a compliment.’