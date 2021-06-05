Cameroon defeat humbles Rohr, says Super Eagles missed Key Players

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr admitted his team had a poor all round performance in the 1-0 defeat to Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions in Friday’s friendly at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt.

Cameroon’s André-Frank Zambo Anguissa struck in the 37th minute, the goal proved crucial as it earned Toni Conceicao’s side victory; their first win in five games.

Speaking after the game Rohr identified his team’s lack of urgency and domination as low points in the match.

He rued the attackers’ inability to convert chances created, but also admits the outcome of the game has taught them a lesson.

“The most important thing is not the result, it was a test match,” said the Eagles Manager in his post-match presser.

“So, it was very interesting to see some new players. We missed 7 or 8 key players, of course, so we had to manage the situation, they did it well.

“We had 17 shots on goal while they only had 3. They had only one on target but it was the goal and we had six on target.

“Our domination was not good enough, not realistic enough because we had to score in the beginning of the game but we did not and when you don’t score very often you would concede and it was like that today (Friday).”

The German did however praised the team’s aggressive approach despite the lack of depth in the squad.

In the game, Rohr handed debuts to three new players Terem Moffi, Abraham Marcus and Valentine Ozornwafor.

The 67 year-old lauded the players quick adaptability to the conditions on their first outing.

“But I saw interesting things, we had good aggressiveness. We had good integration of some new players; three of them played for the first time with the Super Eagles.”

“These test matches are made to give other players a chance. Of course I would prefer to play with my best team, to prepare them for the World Cup in the same conditions, but it was not possible because too many players could not come.

“But it was an opportunity to see Moffi, he did well. Olayinka also had a good game on the right, at the end of the match. We also saw Marcus, he was good as well. Then there was Valentine who came in for Ekong in the end.

“It was interesting, but we’ll see again in the next game if they can contend for places in our 23-man list.

“Now there’ll be competition and it’s good to give them a chance and make all of them happy that they’re playing.”