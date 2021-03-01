Cameroon Boss Oliveira invites Akwa United’s Efala for 2021 AFCON Qualifiers

Akwa United’s Efala Jean has been named in Cameroon’s provisional squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Cape Verde and Rwanda later this month.

Efala, who joined the NPFL side in 2019 from Colombe Sport, was his Country’s first choice goalkeeper at the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2011.

He has since earned 5 caps for the Indomitable Lions since 2013 and the 28 year-old may have been included in Manager Antonio Oliveira’s squad because of first choice, Andre Onana’s ban.

#TOTALAFCON2021 Liste des 37 #LionsIndomptables présélectionnés pour les matchs officiels contre le #Rwanda et le #Cap_Vert du 22 au 30 mars 2021. pic.twitter.com/p9lXywkYnk — Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) March 1, 2021

Cameroon booked an automatic qualification spot as host of the 33rd edition of Africa’s biggest football showpiece, but, they’ve also played in the qualifiers although points accumulated won’t count.

They are five-time winners of the AFCON, winning most recently four years ago in Gabon.

Oliveira’s men are currently top of Group F with 10 points; six more than Mozambique and Cape Verde who are second and third respectively.

Cameroon play away to Cape Verde on March 22, before they return home to face Rwanda in the final qualifying match.