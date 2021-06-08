Cameroon 0-0 Nigeria : Super Eagles hold Indomitable Lions to drab scoreless draw

Nigeria and Cameroon international friendly 2.0 ended in a stalemate, a very drab affair inside a near empty Stadion Wiener Neustadt on Tuesday.

A few curious fans wandered into the arena and would have been grateful they didn’t pay to see the borefest between two of Africa’s biggest football Countries.

Cameroon will pat themselves on the back for a job well done during this international window, but you couldn’t say the same for their opponents.

After a 1-0 win in their first meeting four days ago, the Indomitable Lions dominated from start to finish, Tuesday.

Toni Conceição’s side picked from where they left and were teh more likely to score in spite of the outcome.

Nigeria didn’t register a shot on target in 90 minutes and hardly managed to string passes or show a sequence of play.

The teams will now return to action in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which get under way in September.