Cameo role for Iwobi as Everton pip Southampton

Alex Iwobi made a cameo appearance in Everton’s premier league win over Southampton on Monday night at the Goodison Park.

Iwobi, who has failed to start for the Toffees in recent matches, saw just three minutes of action for Carlo Ancelloti’s side.

The winger was subbed on in the 87th minute for former Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

Iwobi was able to make most of the minutes and completed more take-ons than most players on the pitch against Southampton(3).

In just three minutes, he had 11 touches, won 4 duels, completed 3 take-ons and made 1 successful tackle.

Meanwhile the only goal of the game was scored in the 9th minute by Brazilian star, Richarlison, assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Everton are currently sitting 7th position on the premier league table with 43 points from 25 games, level with current Champions Liverpool.