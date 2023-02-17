Calvin Bassey Starts, Keeps Clean Sheet in Ajax Europa League Draw

Calvin Bassey during the Europa League match against FC Union Berlin at Johan Cruijff ArenA. (Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Calvin Bassey was in action for the entirety of Thursday night’s Europa League, first-leg playoff clash as Ajax were held to nil-nil at home against Union Berlin.

The draw ended the winning runs for both teams; Ajax went into the game on the back of an impressive four-game winning streak.

 

Meanwhile, the Germans are pushing Bayern Munich all the way in the Bundesliga with a run of six consecutive victories in all competition.

 

Since the sacking of Alfred Schreuder, Calvin Bassey has struggled to nail a starter’s spot up under John Heitinga.

 

But the defender’s impressive performance off the bench in Ajax’s comeback win against Waalwijk, where he also got an assist, earned him a nod to start as CB alongside Jurrien Timber.

Ajax will host Sparta Rotterdam in three days time before flying to Germany for the return leg of the must win encounter.

Bassey will be hoping his strong performance on his return to the staring XI and the Europa League will earn him another place in the lineup at the weekend.

