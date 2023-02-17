Calvin Bassey Starts, Keeps Clean Sheet in Ajax Europa League Draw

Calvin Bassey was in action for the entirety of Thursday night’s Europa League, first-leg playoff clash as Ajax were held to nil-nil at home against Union Berlin.
The draw ended the winning runs for both teams; Ajax went into the game on the back of an impressive four-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, the Germans are pushing Bayern Munich all the way in the Bundesliga with a run of six consecutive victories in all competition.
Since the sacking of Alfred Schreuder, Calvin Bassey has struggled to nail a starter’s spot up under John Heitinga.